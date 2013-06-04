* RBI has focused its OMO bond purchases on illiquid bonds, except for the 8.07 percent 2017 July bond, say dealers. * The other debt targeted for OMOs, including 8.26 pct 2027 bonds, are mostly in the held-to-maturity category by banks. * "Banks may offer the papers from their HTM portfolio as the average cost of buying would be lower and this would be a good way of booking profits," says trader with a large primary dealership. * This would be also be a good opportunity for banks to offload HTM papers as banks with excess holding would have to bring down their HTM holding by 50 bps each quarter to 23 percent from the existing limit of 25 percent. * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it would buy up to 70 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) of bonds on June 7 through its open market operation. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)