* RBI has focused its OMO bond purchases on illiquid bonds,
except for the 8.07 percent 2017 July bond, say
dealers.
* The other debt targeted for OMOs, including 8.26 pct 2027
bonds, are mostly in the held-to-maturity category
by banks.
* "Banks may offer the papers from their HTM portfolio as the
average cost of buying would be lower and this would be a good
way of booking profits," says trader with a large primary
dealership.
* This would be also be a good opportunity for banks to offload
HTM papers as banks with excess holding would have to bring down
their HTM holding by 50 bps each quarter to 23 percent from the
existing limit of 25 percent.
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it would buy up to 70
billion rupees ($1.2 billion) of bonds on June 7 through its
open market operation.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)