* Indian overnight cash rates little changed at
7.30/7.35 percent versus its Monday's close of 7.25/7.35
percent.
* Traders say cash rates may edge up towards the middle of June
as corporates pay advance taxes. However, rates are unlikely to
rise above 7.50-7.75 percent levels.
* The central bank also announces open market operation to buy
up to 70 billion rupees worth of bonds on June 7.
* Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window falls to
664.1 billion rupees versus 725.25 billion rupees on Monday. The
borrowing is, however, expected to inch back up to around 1
trillion rupees in mid-June, traders say.
