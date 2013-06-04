* Indian overnight cash rates little changed at 7.30/7.35 percent versus its Monday's close of 7.25/7.35 percent. * Traders say cash rates may edge up towards the middle of June as corporates pay advance taxes. However, rates are unlikely to rise above 7.50-7.75 percent levels. * The central bank also announces open market operation to buy up to 70 billion rupees worth of bonds on June 7. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window falls to 664.1 billion rupees versus 725.25 billion rupees on Monday. The borrowing is, however, expected to inch back up to around 1 trillion rupees in mid-June, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)