* USD/INR trading at 56.62/63 versus its close of
56.76/77 on Monday as gains in the domestic share market hurt
the greenback.
* However, some recovery in the greenback among major currencies
pulls the pair off the day's low of 56.51.
* The index of the dollar against six major currencies
trading up 0.1 percent. The dollar finds a foothold back above
100 yen after suffering a sharp setback in the previous session,
when disappointing data cooled speculation the Federal Reserve
would scale back its stimulus anytime soon.
* Domestic shares trading up 0.4 percent.
* Most Asian currencies also trading stronger versus the dollar.
