* USD/INR trading at 56.62/63 versus its close of 56.76/77 on Monday as gains in the domestic share market hurt the greenback. * However, some recovery in the greenback among major currencies pulls the pair off the day's low of 56.51. * The index of the dollar against six major currencies trading up 0.1 percent. The dollar finds a foothold back above 100 yen after suffering a sharp setback in the previous session, when disappointing data cooled speculation the Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus anytime soon. * Domestic shares trading up 0.4 percent. * Most Asian currencies also trading stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)