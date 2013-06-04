* India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is down 4 basis points (bps) at 6.92 percent after rising 18 bps last week when hawkish comments by central bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao put future rate cuts in doubt. * The one-year rate is 3 bps lower at 7.16 percent. * Dealers say the central bank's OMO announcement has eased yields in near-end. * The central bank also announces open market operation to buy up to 70 billion rupees worth of bonds on June 7. * The fall in brent crude also helping receiving in the 5-year rate, dealers said. * A bond strategist says a further upmove in the 5-year OIS unlikely as he feels the INR rout is coming to an end and if the INR stabilises, the Reserve Bank will have the flexibility to reduce rates. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)