* India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate
is down 4 basis points (bps) at 6.92 percent
after rising 18 bps last week when hawkish comments by central
bank Governor Duvvuri Subbarao put future rate cuts in doubt.
* The one-year rate is 3 bps lower at 7.16
percent.
* Dealers say the central bank's OMO announcement has eased
yields in near-end.
* The central bank also announces open market operation to buy
up to 70 billion rupees worth of bonds on June 7.
* The fall in brent crude also helping receiving in the 5-year
rate, dealers said.
* A bond strategist says a further upmove in the 5-year OIS
unlikely as he feels the INR rout is coming to an end and if the
INR stabilises, the Reserve Bank will have the flexibility to
reduce rates.
