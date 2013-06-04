* Shares in pharmaceutical companies are leading the gains on Tuesday due to factors such as value-buying and expectations that promoters may increase stake in some companies, dealers say. * Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd gains 4.8 percent after a 17 percent fall in May after the company pleaded guilty to felony charges related to drug safety and agreed to pay $500 million in civil and criminal fines under a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice. * Cipla Ltd gains as losses in the wake of lower-than-expected January-March earnings are seen as overdone. * Cadila Healthcare Ltd gains 5.5 percent ahead of its press conference on Wednesday in Mumbai. * Among other pharma stocks, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd is up 2 percent, Biocon Ltd gains 2 percent and Lupin Ltd is trading 2.2 percent higher. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)