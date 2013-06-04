* Indian bond yields ease marginally as finance ministry sources
tell Reuters that the government is considering raising the debt
limit for foreign institutional investors by $5 billion.
* Seventy five percent of the current $25 billion limit for
foreigners in government bonds has been exhausted as of June 3.
* FIIs have, however, been heavy sellers of over $750 million in
the last three sessions reported till June 3, data showed.
* Bonds may show more gains once the auction of new limits
actually takes place, dealers say.
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3
basis points on day at 7.21 percent and the old 10-year bond
is down 4 bps at 7.42 percent, largely helped by
the central bank's announcement of debt purchase after a month.
