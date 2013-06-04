* Indian bond yields ease marginally as finance ministry sources tell Reuters that the government is considering raising the debt limit for foreign institutional investors by $5 billion. * Seventy five percent of the current $25 billion limit for foreigners in government bonds has been exhausted as of June 3. * FIIs have, however, been heavy sellers of over $750 million in the last three sessions reported till June 3, data showed. * Bonds may show more gains once the auction of new limits actually takes place, dealers say. * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 3 basis points on day at 7.21 percent and the old 10-year bond is down 4 bps at 7.42 percent, largely helped by the central bank's announcement of debt purchase after a month. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)