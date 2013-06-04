June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Wirtschafts und Infrastrukturbank Hessen
(WI Bank)
Guarantor State of Hessen
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 12, 2020
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.96
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen,
Natixis & UBS Investment Bank
Ratings AA (S&P)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.