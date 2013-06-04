June 4(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Wirtschafts und Infrastrukturbank Hessen

(WI Bank)

Guarantor State of Hessen

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 12, 2020

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.96

Spread 3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 12, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, Landesbank Hessen-Thuringen,

Natixis & UBS Investment Bank

Ratings AA (S&P)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

