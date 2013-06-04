June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 150 million euro

Maturity Date April 04, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 20bp

Reoffer price 100.063

Discount Margin 3-Month Euribor + 18bp

Payment Date June 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, JP Morgan, Natixis & Unicredit

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 400 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000A1R0550

