* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield that ended at 7.19 percent may continue to fall further as sentiment boosted by recent government measures and the central bank's open market operation announcement. * Finance ministry sources said on Tuesday the government was likely to raise the debt limit for foreign institutional investors in rupee-denominated sovereign debt by $5 billion to $30 billion. * The Reserve Bank of India said it will buy up to 70 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Friday, its first such purchase after May 7. * Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday, shaking off early losses as rumors spread that South Korea would create new incentives for refiners to import crude that could bolster demand. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)