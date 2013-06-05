* USD/INR seen starting stronger versus its previous close of 56.44/45 as some recovery in the dollar globally aids. * Commodity currencies nursed heavy losses in Asia on Wednesday as the dollar continued a gradual recovery from an early-week selloff, although investors were wary of any disappointment in a trio of U.S. job reports. * The pair is seen starting at around 56.60 levels and moving in a 56.50 to 56.80 range during the first-half of the day. * Traders however said upside will be capped on hopes for dollar inflows from the Unilever deal while hopes for foreign institutional investor limits in government bonds being raised soon also seen hurting. * Traders to also watch domestic shares for cues on fund flows. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.5 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)