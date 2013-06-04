June 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Unicredit SPA
Issue Amount 45 million euro
Maturity Date December 07, 2018
Coupon 1.115 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.115 pct
Payment Date June 07, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN DE000HV2AJJ3
