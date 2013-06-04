June 4 Real estate investment trust American
Homes 4 Rent filed with regulators on Tuesday to raise up to
$1.25 billion in an initial public offering of its Class A
shares.
California-based American Homes 4 Rent started operations in
November to continue the investment activities of AH LLC, which
was founded by the company's chairman and founder Wayne Hughes.
Hughes was also the founder and former chief executive of real
estate investment trust Public Storage.
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price. ()
Goldman Sachs, BofA Merrill Lynch, JP Morgan and Wells Fargo
Securities are among the lead bookrunners for the IPO.
American Homes 4 Rent owned 14,210 single-family properties
as of April 30 and had an additional 1,425 properties in escrow
that it expects to acquire, according to the IPO filing.
The company is among a host of landlords looking to buy
foreclosed homes and rent them out to take advantage of rising
rents in a recovering U.S. housing market.
Large institutional investors such as American Homes 4 Rent,
private equity firm Blackstone Group and real estate firm
Colony Capital will spend up to $10 billion over the next two
years to buy distressed single family homes, housing analysts
have estimated.
Colony Capital's Colony American Homes Inc is expected to
price its IPO of up to $260 million on Tuesday evening, with
trading beginning on Wednesday.
American Homes 4 Rent intends to list its Class A common
stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "AMH".
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is a placeholder used to calculate registration
fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.