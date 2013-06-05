* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.45 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.68 percent lower. * Asian shares were steady on Wednesday as investors marked time before key U.S. jobs data later this week amid speculation over when the U.S. Federal Reserve's would begin scaling down its massive stimulus programme. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold 33 billion rupees worth of index futures in the last two trading sessions, indicating they are bracing for lower levels in cash shares in the near term, dealers say. * FIIs on Tuesday sold 4.2 billion rupees worth of index futures on Tuesday, as per the National Stock Exchange data. * Also Indian local search service provider Just Dial Ltd to make stock market debut on Wednesday, after the company raised roughly $165 million in an initial public offering last month. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)