BRIEF-Panacea Biotec launches vaccine, Easysix, for 6 preventable diseases
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares of Indian property companies fall after a minister said the Indian cabinet had approved late on Tuesday the appointment of the first regulator for a sector that has struggled with a reputation for corrupt deals. * The appointment of a national regulator is part of the broader Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, which seeks to bring accountability in the sector. The bill would need parliament approval. * DB Realty Ltd falls 2.7 percent, Parsvnath Developers Ltd is down 2.3 percent, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd drops 1.9 percent and Suntech Realty Ltd loses 1.4 percent.
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On reconsideration, it has been decided that all agency banks' branches need not be opened on April 1, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nu1lR6
SHANGHAI, March 29 China stocks slid on Wednesday, posting losses for the third day in a row amid concerns over liquidity and tighter polices as the money market saw a net drain for a fourth consecutive day after the central bank skipped open market operations.