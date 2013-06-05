* Shares of Indian property companies fall after a minister said the Indian cabinet had approved late on Tuesday the appointment of the first regulator for a sector that has struggled with a reputation for corrupt deals. * The appointment of a national regulator is part of the broader Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Bill, which seeks to bring accountability in the sector. The bill would need parliament approval. * DB Realty Ltd falls 2.7 percent, Parsvnath Developers Ltd is down 2.3 percent, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd drops 1.9 percent and Suntech Realty Ltd loses 1.4 percent.