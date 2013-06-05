* India's benchmark 10-year bond opens 1 basis point higher at 7.20 percent, largely on the back of rising crude oil prices and heavy selling on Tuesday by state-run banks. * Brent crude oil rose more than $1 per barrel on Tuesday, shaking off early losses as rumours spread that South Korea would create new incentives for refiners to import crude that could bolster demand. * Bonds will remain supported on central bank's OMO announcement this week and the government's plan to raise debt limits by another $5 billion. * The Reserve Bank of India said it would buy up to 70 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Friday, its first such purchase after May 7. * Dealers also keeping close watch on rupee with the central bank taking further steps to curb gold imports. * Volumes in the new 10-year bond still small as yields are about 20 bps below old 10-year bond. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)