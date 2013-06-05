* India's main BSE index falls 0.22 percent and the
broader NSE index is down 0.27 percent, heading towards
their fourth consecutive session of decline.
* Asian shares slipped to their lowest this year on Wednesday as
uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve would begin
scaling down its massive stimulus programme fanned worries about
funds flowing out of the region.
* Lenders such as ICICI Bank falls 0.3 percent on
continued uncertainty over rate cuts and on caution as foreign
investors sold index futures.
* Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold 33 billion rupees
worth of index futures in the last two trading sessions,
indicating they are bracing for lower levels in cash shares in
the near term, dealers say.
* Infosys Ltd falls 0.6 percent after recent gains on
bets the return of founder and former chairman N.R. Narayana
Murthy as executive chairman would improve the company's outlook
were seen as overdone.
* Indian search service provider Just Dial Ltd gains
15.3 percent in its stock market debut from its initial public
offer price after the company raised about $165 million last
month in the country's biggest listing this year.
