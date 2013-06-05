* Bank of America-Merrill Lynch says RBI measures to curb gold imports supports its view the central bank will try to keep USD/INR in a 52-56 band if the dollar trades in the 1.2-1.3/euro band. * Tuesday's curbs will pose a $5-$10 billion downside risk to its $55 billion FY14 gold import forecast, says BofA-Merrill. * The investment bank notes that the rupee will continue to trade weak until RBI recoups $65 billion of FX sold since 2008 and recommends the central bank strategically buy FX to comfort markets. * BofA-Merrill expects the RBI to buy FX at the end of June if the rupee stabilises when Unilever is expected to pump in $5 billion to undertake an open offer for its Indian unit. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)