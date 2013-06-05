* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 7.31 percent, in-line with 7.3105 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate in a Reuters poll of 10 banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 7.35 percent, while the lowest was 7.30 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell 182-day t-bills at 7.33 percent, higher than the auction cut-off of 7.2954 percent two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 7.35 percent, while the lowest was 7.30 percent. * The RBI will auction 70 billion rupees of 91-day bills and 50 billion rupees of 182-day bills later on Wednesday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat@thomsonreuters .com)