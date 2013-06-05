* Indian cement makers Ambuja Cements Ltd, ACC Ltd and UltraTech Cement Ltd fall as the early arrival of monsoon rains is seen likely to hurt construction activity in the coming months. * Ambuja Cements falls 2.04 percent, while ACC drops 1.85 percent and UltraTech is down 1.31 percent. * The monsoon rains, which run from June to September, hit the southern coast last week, and are exacted to make an early arrival in other parts of the country. (Himank.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com/himank.sharma.thomsonreuters. com@reuters.net)