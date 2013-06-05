* Indian ceramics and tiles maker Kajaria Ceramics Ltd gains 0.95 percent to 250.85 rupees after UBS initiated coverage on the stock with a "buy" rating and a 12-month target price of 325 rupees. * UBS said it expects India's tile market to grow 13-14 percent annually led by growing urbanisation, higher housing demand and an increased awareness about hygiene. * The investment bank says Kajaria is a "well-established" brand of ceramic, with "strong" revenue growth and better operating margins than its rivals. * "Kajaria should benefit from consumers trading up due to rising income levels, which is likely to shift demand towards branded products," UBS said.