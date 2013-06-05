* USD/INR recovers from the day's low of 56.31, its lowest since May 30, to trade flat on the day at 56.44/45 as weakness in the domestic share market aids the greenback. * The dollar's weakness against other major currencies, however, limiting a major upside to the pair. * Traders expect the USD/INR pair to hold in a range of 56.30 to 56.60 during the rest of the session. * Domestic shares trading down 0.05 percent. * Asian currencies mostly trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)