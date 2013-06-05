(Refiles to remove extraneous word in headline) * Shares in Cadila Healthcare Ltd fall 4.25 percent after the drugmaker announced regulatory approval for a diabetes drug, disappointing investors who had expected a bigger announcement. * Cadila shares had risen 5.2 percent on Tuesday on speculation the drugmaker would announce a significant stake sale or a far bigger drug approval, dealers said. * Cadila said on Wednesday it had received approval to market Lipaglyn, its new drug to treat a form of diabetes, in India. Cadila expects sales of 1 billion rupees ($17.72 million) in India over the next three years. ($1 = 56.4450 Indian rupees)