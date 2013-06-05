* India's 2023 inflation-indexed government bond yield is off lows as buyers who won stock at the auction on Tuesday booked profits, dealers say. * India sold 10 billion rupees ($176.06 million) worth of 10-year inflation-lined bonds on Tuesday, the first such linkers in more than a decade, at a real yield of 1.44 percent, a strong bid-to-cover ratio of over 4.5. * The 10-year linker yield fell to as low as 1.41 percent in opening trade but then rose to 1.43 percent. * Total traded amount stood at 700 million rupees ($12.40 million) on the central bank dealing platform. * "Going by the good demand at the first auction, the RBI may increase the issue size in the next sale," said a senior dealer. ($1 = 56.4450 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)