* Shares in India's Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd rise 2 percent after Swedish drugmaker Meda AB said it was not involved in discussions with a potential buyer, contradicting reports that the two companies were in talks. * Two sources with direct knowledge of the situation had told Reuters on May 31 that Sun Pharmaceutical was in talks to buy Meda for $5 billion to $6 billion. * After those reports, investors had worried Sun would have to assume significant debt to finance the purchase. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)