* India's benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is up 1 basis point (bp) at 6.89 percent, while the one-year rate is up 1 bp at 7.15 percent. * A senior trader at a foreign bank tips narrow range of 6.87-6.93 percent for the 5-year swap, and a 7.13-7.18 percent range for the near-end. * Recent comments from the RBI Governor on risks from retail inflation and the high current account deficit are clouding rate cut expectations. * Industrial output (IIP) and headline inflation data due out before the June 17 RBI review will be key triggers for swaps. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)