* Kotak Institutional Equities says India may see a marginal reduction in its weighting in the MSCI's emerging market index after predicting the likely additions of Qatar and United Arab Emirates and the downgrade of Greece. * Kotak's prediction runs counter to current expectations India could see an increase in its allocation within MSCI's emerging market universe should South Korea or Taiwan be upgraded to developed markets. * However, Kotak says both the Asian countries are unlikely to be upgraded given the absence of a fully convertible currency and active offshore currency markets. * Separately, Morgan Stanley's chief Asian and emerging market strategist, Jonathan Garner, also said the upgrade of South Korea and Taiwan in MSCI basket is at least 2-3 years away during a media briefing in Mumbai. * Instead, Kotak says Qatar and UAE have made progress on hurdles that prevented them from being upgraded to emerging markets, including in market infrastructure. * As per Kotak's calculations Qatar and the UAE may enter the region with an estimated weight of around 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent respectively, which would reduce India's weighting. * The brokerage adds Greece may lose developed market status given reduced institutional exposure to the country. * MSCI will discuss the eligibility of South Korea and Taiwan as developed markets at its Annual Market Classification Review on June 11, as per its website. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)