* Shares in Reliance Industries Ltd gain ahead of its annual general meeting on Thursday amid speculation the company may have new announcements about a potential tie-up with Reliance Communications Ltd. * Reliance Industries, which operates in the telecoms sector via unit Reliance Jio Infocomm, gains 2.7 percent, while Reliance Communications is up 5.5 percent. * Both companies announced a fibre optic network sharing deal in April. * Other companies controlled by billionaire Anil Ambani - who controls Reliance Communications - also gain. * Reliance Infrastructure Ltd gains 1.5 percent, Reliance Capital Ltd is up 1.1 percent, while Reliance Power Ltd is up 2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)