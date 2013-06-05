* USD/INR trades at 56.59/60 versus its close of 56.44/45 as some weakness in the euro and demand for the greenback from oil refiners aid. * Euro trading at $1.3069, off the day's high of $1.3106 and slightly weaker compared with its previous session close of $1.3078. * Traders say oil demand continues to be seen in the market but not large enough to cause further panic. * Gains in the domestic sharemarket preventing a further upside in the pair. Shares trading up 0.1 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)