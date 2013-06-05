BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 4.5 mln shares on March 31
* Says it plans to retire 4.5 million common shares on March 31
Russian RMBS
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* Says it plans to retire 4.5 million common shares on March 31
* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS RESULTS FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR OF DKK 100-120 MILLION BEFORE TAX
* Says with effect from monday 3 April, Jean Pascal Tranié will take up role as chief executive and Simon Fry will move to position of non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)