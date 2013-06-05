BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 4.5 mln shares on March 31
* Says it plans to retire 4.5 million common shares on March 31
June 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Abertis Infraestructuras S.A.
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date June 20, 2023
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 99.608
Yield 3.921 pct
Spread 215 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 239.2
bp over the 1.5 pct May 2023 DBR
Payment Date 20 June 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, CaixaBank, Citigroup,
Credit Suisse, Santander GBM, SG
CIB & Unicredit
Ratings BBB(S&P), BBB+ (Fitch)
Listing AIAF
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Spanish
Notes Launched under CNMV programme
* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS RESULTS FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR OF DKK 100-120 MILLION BEFORE TAX
* Says with effect from monday 3 April, Jean Pascal Tranié will take up role as chief executive and Simon Fry will move to position of non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)