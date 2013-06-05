BRIEF-Tokio Marine Holdings to retire 4.5 mln shares on March 31
* Says it plans to retire 4.5 million common shares on March 31
June 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Renault SA
Issue Amount 38 billion yen
Maturity Date June 12, 2015
Coupon 1.92 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.92 pct
Spread 160 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
Payment Date June 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) MUMSS & SMBC Nikko
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Denoms (M) 100
Governing Law Japanese
* MANAGEMENT EXPECTS RESULTS FOR 2017/18 FINANCIAL YEAR OF DKK 100-120 MILLION BEFORE TAX
* Says with effect from monday 3 April, Jean Pascal Tranié will take up role as chief executive and Simon Fry will move to position of non-executive chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)