BRIEF-Cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.83 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.64 percent lower. * Asian shares eased on Thursday as growing uncertainty on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back its stimulus this year kept markets on edge, while choppy Japanese equities put pressure on the dollar against the yen. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold about 39 billion rupees worth of index futures in the last four trading sessions, indicating they are bracing for lower levels in cash shares in the near term, dealers say. * FIIs on Wednesday sold 6 billion rupees worth of index futures, as per the National Stock Exchange data. * Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries holds its annual shareholder meeting later in the day. * Chairman Mukesh Ambani expected to talk about growth plans for each of the businesses and likely investment plans in his once-a-year address to investors. * Also on watch, the Inter-Ministerial Committee on coal block auction to state-run companies will meet to discuss allocations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,257.73 per ounce at 0658 GMT, while U.S. gold f