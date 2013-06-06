* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.83 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.64 percent lower. * Asian shares eased on Thursday as growing uncertainty on whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would roll back its stimulus this year kept markets on edge, while choppy Japanese equities put pressure on the dollar against the yen. * Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold about 39 billion rupees worth of index futures in the last four trading sessions, indicating they are bracing for lower levels in cash shares in the near term, dealers say. * FIIs on Wednesday sold 6 billion rupees worth of index futures, as per the National Stock Exchange data. * Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries holds its annual shareholder meeting later in the day. * Chairman Mukesh Ambani expected to talk about growth plans for each of the businesses and likely investment plans in his once-a-year address to investors. * Also on watch, the Inter-Ministerial Committee on coal block auction to state-run companies will meet to discuss allocations. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)