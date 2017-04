* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield that ended at 7.21 percent is likely to edge lower in opening trades ahead of the central bank's open market operation. * The Reserve Bank of India will buy up to 70 billion rupees of bonds via open market operations on Friday, its first such purchase after May 7. * Some traders may also build positions ahead of next week's data releases, with the absence of a bond sale by the government next week also encouraging traders to buy in the secondary market, dealers said. * The IIP for April will be released on June 12, and WPI data for May is due on June 14. * Brent crude dropped sharply just before the session close on Wednesday after reports of the imminent restart of a key U.S. refinery depressed the international benchmark's premium to U.S. oil. * Sentiments seen upbeat on hopes the government would soon hike its debt investment limits for foreign investors by $5 billion. * India has increased import duty on gold by a third to 8 percent as the government of the world's biggest buyer of bullion seeks to halt a surge in demand that threatens to widen a record current account deficit yet further. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)