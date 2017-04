* USD/INR seen starting stronger versus its previous close of 56.7250/7350 on expectations of heavy dollar buying by importers, particularly in the oil sector. * Asian currencies are mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The yen was sharply higher on Thursday as a rout in Japanese stocks forced investors out of popular carry trades, while commodity currencies were under fierce pressure with the Australian dollar wallowing at 19-month lows. * Traders however said upside will be capped on hopes for dollar inflows from the Unilever deal while hopes for foreign institutional investor limits in government bonds being raised soon also seen hurting. * Traders to also watch domestic shares for cues on fund flows. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.72 percent. * India has increased import duty on gold by a third to 8 percent as the government of the world's biggest buyer of bullion seeks to halt a surge in demand that threatens to widen a record current account deficit yet further. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)