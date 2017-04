* USD/INR trading at 56.90/91, after touching 56.99, its strongest since June 28, 2012, versus its previous close of 56.7250/7350. * Weak domestic shares and foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) selling about 39 billion rupees of index futures in the last four trading sessions weighed on the rupee, dealers said. * Asian currencies were mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Increase of import duty on gold by the Indian government by a third to 8 percent failed to support the rupee. The world's biggest buyer of bullion seeks to halt a surge in gold demand that threatens to widen a record current account deficit yet further. * The yen was sharply higher on Thursday as a rout in Japanese stocks forced investors out of popular carry trades, while commodity currencies were under fierce pressure with the Australian dollar wallowing at 19-month lows. * Dealers will watch for the IIP for April set to be released on June 12, and WPI data for May due on June 14 for direction. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)