* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up to 7.22 percent versus its previous close of 7.21 percent. * Traders, however, expect the upside for bond yields to be capped by the open market purchase of bonds on Friday by the central bank and expectations the foreign institutional limit in government debt would be raised by $5 billion to $30 billion soon. * Brent futures slipped below $103 a barrel on Thursday amid persistent worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve may roll back its stimulus, although a surprise fall in crude stockpiles in the world's top oil consumer helped stem the slide. * The 10-year bond yield is seen moving in a 7.18 to 7.24 percent range during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)