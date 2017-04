* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.22 percent as a weakening rupee and heavy selling by foreign investors spark worries. * Foreign funds have been net sellers in Indian debt for 10 successive sessions, totalling $1.9 billion. * USD/INR hits 57, approaching a record high hit in late June last year. * Foreign institutional limit in government debt would be raised by $5 billion to $30 billion soon, according to government sources. * Currently, 75 percent of the total government debt limit of $25 billion has been utilised, data showed. * "A lot of investment by foreign funds is unhedged. So, they would have lost money on that," says a foreign bank dealer. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)