* India's main BSE index gains 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index is up 0.3 percent. * Some respite came after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said there was no cause for alarm on the rupee and capital inflows were strong, after the rupee fell to a near one-year low early in the day. * Lenders gain on value-buying as recent losses were seen as overdone. ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1.7 percent, while State Bank of India Ltd is up 1 percent. * Larsen & Toubro Ltd gains 1.7 percent after it said unit L&T Construction had won orders valued 20.02 billion rupees in May and June. * L&T also said on Wednesday it had bagged a $300 million gas project in Saudi Arabia. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)