BRIEF-Cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system
* Says cyient collaborates with AMDOCS to implement geographical information system as part of Netlink Trust's project
* India's main BSE index gains 0.14 percent and the broader NSE index is up 0.3 percent. * Some respite came after Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said there was no cause for alarm on the rupee and capital inflows were strong, after the rupee fell to a near one-year low early in the day. * Lenders gain on value-buying as recent losses were seen as overdone. ICICI Bank Ltd gains 1.7 percent, while State Bank of India Ltd is up 1 percent. * Larsen & Toubro Ltd gains 1.7 percent after it said unit L&T Construction had won orders valued 20.02 billion rupees in May and June. * L&T also said on Wednesday it had bagged a $300 million gas project in Saudi Arabia. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
MUMBAI, April 4 Instant messaging app WhatsApp, owned by Facebook Inc, is mulling a foray into digital payment services in India, its first such offering globally, and has advertised to hire a digital transactions lead in the country.
* SPDR Gold holdings rise 0.53 percent on Monday * Platinum hits one-week high * Silver rises to over 1-month high (Adds quote, updates prices) By Sethuraman N R April 4 Gold prices hit one-week highs on Tuesday, buoyed by a weaker dollar on tepid economic data from the United States and as investors turned to safe-haven assets on worries over geopolitical tensions. Spot gold had risen 0.4 percent to $1,257.73 per ounce at 0658 GMT, while U.S. gold f