* The benchmark five-year overnight indexed swap rate is 1 basis point down at 6.90 percent, while the one-year rate is unchanged at 7.16 percent. * Investors are awaiting U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday, with a stronger-than-expected number likely to push long-end OIS rates higher. Strong U.S. data may raise the prospect of the Federal Reserve starting to roll back its QE3 stimulus, pushing up U.S. Treasury yields. * Dealers are also awaiting key domestic data, with trade as well as factory output and inflation data due next week. * One-year rates should hold at 7.08-7.10 percent on the downside and 7.22-7.24 percent on the upside, dealer adds. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)