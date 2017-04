* USD/INR off the day's high of 57, the highest since June 28, 2012, and trading at 56.85/86 but still stronger than its previous close of 56.7250/7350. * Traders say good dollar selling by foreign banks pulls the pair off the highs. * Some panic selling from exporters also seen around the key psychological level of 57 as central bank intervention feared. * Traders, however, expect the market to gain some stability around current levels ahead of the ECB rate decision later in the day and the U.S. non-farm payroll data on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)