* India's overnight cash rate little changed at 7.30/7.35 percent compared with its close of 7.25/7.30 percent on Wednesday. * Cash conditions slightly better with banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window at 560.30 billion rupees, within the central bank's comfort zone. * Traders, however, expect cash rates to rise slightly next week as banks pay quarterly advance taxes. * The central bank's up to 70 billion rupees open market purchase of bonds on Friday should also help keep cash deficit from rising too sharply, traders say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)