* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield, which closed at 7.21 percent on Thursday, is seen moving in a tight band ahead of the open market purchase of bonds and debt sale later in the day. * The RBI will buy up to 70 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. Simultaneously, the government will sell 140 billion rupees of bonds as part of its scheduled borrowing programme. * A rise in global oil prices may hurt bonds. Oil prices rose on Thursday as Britain's largest oilfield was shut down for the second time in less than a week, and as a major U.S. refinery prepared to re-start this month. * Traders will focus on the U.S. payrolls data due post market hours for further direction.