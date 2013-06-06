June 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 10, 2021
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 99.82
Reoffer price 99.82
Yield 2.025 pct
ISIN DE000NLB2GL7
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 10, 2020
Coupon 1.80 pct
Issue price 99.88
Reoffer price 99.88
Yield 1.818 pct
ISIN DE000NLB2GK9
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date June 10, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Nord LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.