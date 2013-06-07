* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.4 percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is 0.46 percent lower. * Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.7 percent and entered bear market territory on Friday, having plunged 20 percent from a 5-1/2 year high hit last month. * Dealers say sustained fears that a weakening rupee would lead foreign investors to pare positions may hit blue chips. * Also, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold about 50.5 billion rupees of index futures in the last five trading sessions, indicating they are bracing for lower levels in shares in the near term, dealers add. * FIIs also sold 2.7 billion rupees of Indian stocks on Thursday, provisional exchange data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)