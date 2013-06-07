* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.4
percent down and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is 0.46 percent lower.
* Japan's Nikkei share average fell 1.7 percent and entered bear
market territory on Friday, having plunged 20 percent from a
5-1/2 year high hit last month.
* Dealers say sustained fears that a weakening rupee would lead
foreign investors to pare positions may hit blue chips.
* Also, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold about
50.5 billion rupees of index futures in the last five trading
sessions, indicating they are bracing for lower levels in shares
in the near term, dealers add.
* FIIs also sold 2.7 billion rupees of Indian stocks on
Thursday, provisional exchange data shows.
