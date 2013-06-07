* USD/INR trading at 56.77/78 versus its close of 56.84/85 on Thursday tracking broad losses in the dollar versus majors and Asian currencies ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day. * The U.S. dollar nursed heavy losses early in Asia, having suffered its biggest one-day decline in three years against the yen as the market waited for the U.S. jobs report to gauge the health of the world's biggest economy. * All Asian currencies stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * India's main share index trading flat, to be watched for cues on foreign fund flows during the day. * Sentiment for the rupee, however, broadly remains bearish on current account deficit concerns. Traders will be watchful of any central bank intervention if the USD/INR pair tries to breach the 57 mark. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)