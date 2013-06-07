MEDIA-India's Snapdeal misses out on funding due to rift between investors - Mint
* USD/INR trading at 56.77/78 versus its close of 56.84/85 on Thursday tracking broad losses in the dollar versus majors and Asian currencies ahead of U.S. jobs data due later in the day. * The U.S. dollar nursed heavy losses early in Asia, having suffered its biggest one-day decline in three years against the yen as the market waited for the U.S. jobs report to gauge the health of the world's biggest economy. * All Asian currencies stronger versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * India's main share index trading flat, to be watched for cues on foreign fund flows during the day. * Sentiment for the rupee, however, broadly remains bearish on current account deficit concerns. Traders will be watchful of any central bank intervention if the USD/INR pair tries to breach the 57 mark. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India needs to convince the country’s poor that bailing out banks is in their interests. That is the top challenge facing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as it seeks to clean up state-owned lenders. Meanwhile, banks are scared of being accused of selling bad assets too cheaply. Any comprehensive plan will have to overcome both hurdles.