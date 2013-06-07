MEDIA-India's Snapdeal misses out on funding due to rift between investors - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Indian federal bond yields ease in early trades ahead of RBI's debt purchase. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 1 bp at 7.20 percent. * The RBI will buy up to 70 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. Simultaneously, the government will sell 140 billion rupees of bonds as part of its scheduled borrowing programme. * The old 10-year bond is shut for trading due to coupon payments. * A rise in global oil prices may hurt bonds. Oil prices rose on Thursday as Britain's largest oilfield was shut down for the second time in less than a week, and as a major U.S. refinery prepared to re-start this month. * Traders will focus on the U.S. payrolls data due post-market hours for further direction. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
HONG KONG, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India needs to convince the country’s poor that bailing out banks is in their interests. That is the top challenge facing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government as it seeks to clean up state-owned lenders. Meanwhile, banks are scared of being accused of selling bad assets too cheaply. Any comprehensive plan will have to overcome both hurdles.