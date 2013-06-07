* Indian federal bond yields ease in early trades ahead of RBI's debt purchase. The benchmark 10-year bond yield is down 1 bp at 7.20 percent. * The RBI will buy up to 70 billion rupees of bonds on Friday. Simultaneously, the government will sell 140 billion rupees of bonds as part of its scheduled borrowing programme. * The old 10-year bond is shut for trading due to coupon payments. * A rise in global oil prices may hurt bonds. Oil prices rose on Thursday as Britain's largest oilfield was shut down for the second time in less than a week, and as a major U.S. refinery prepared to re-start this month. * Traders will focus on the U.S. payrolls data due post-market hours for further direction. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)