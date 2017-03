* Indian government bond yields off lows with the benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.22 percent after Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao warned retail inflation is still high. * But a further rise in yields is capped as Subbarao reiterated what he had said last week. He said not to take short-term policy signals from his comments. * Dealers awaiting results of OMO purchases of up to 70 billion rupees of bonds and a 140 billion rupees bond sale. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)