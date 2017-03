* USD/INR trading weaker at 56.76/77 versus its close of 56.84/85 on Thursday, tracking gains in the dollar versus major currencies and other Asian units. * Traders say gains in the domestic sharemarket also boosting. Local shares up 0.8 percent. * The market, however, is expected to be cautious ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. * Strong U.S. data will revive fears of the Federal Reserve withdrawing its monetary stimulus which could push the pair above 57 levels, trader say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)