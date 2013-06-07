* Headwinds for the Indian rupee are likely to diminish
considerably and the rupee could rally against the dollar in the
second half of 2013, Deutsche Bank analysts write in a note.
* The rapidly declining inflation is pushing up real interest
rates, increasing the attractiveness of investing in rupee
assets, the bank says.
* The investment bank also expects the current account deficit
to narrow substantially as gold and oil prices decline, while
weak growth and policy measures lower import demand.
* Inflows are expected to continue with planned government stake
sales and rate cuts, Deutsche adds.
* The bank also expects global risk aversion and associated
sell-off to abate as the current sell-off on the back of
expectations of the Fed withdrawing its stimulus is already
overshooting, the bank says.
* With the unit having depreciated 70 percent against the yuan
since the start of 2007, export competitiveness has also been
restored to a great extent against China, the analysts add.
* "We therefore expect the rupee to rally against the USD in the
second half of 2013," Deutsche analysts write.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)