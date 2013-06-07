* Headwinds for the Indian rupee are likely to diminish considerably and the rupee could rally against the dollar in the second half of 2013, Deutsche Bank analysts write in a note. * The rapidly declining inflation is pushing up real interest rates, increasing the attractiveness of investing in rupee assets, the bank says. * The investment bank also expects the current account deficit to narrow substantially as gold and oil prices decline, while weak growth and policy measures lower import demand. * Inflows are expected to continue with planned government stake sales and rate cuts, Deutsche adds. * The bank also expects global risk aversion and associated sell-off to abate as the current sell-off on the back of expectations of the Fed withdrawing its stimulus is already overshooting, the bank says. * With the unit having depreciated 70 percent against the yuan since the start of 2007, export competitiveness has also been restored to a great extent against China, the analysts add. * "We therefore expect the rupee to rally against the USD in the second half of 2013," Deutsche analysts write. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)