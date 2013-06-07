* Indian shares are expected to remain volatile next week on fears that a weakening rupee may lead foreign investors to pare positions. * The rupee has been falling sharply since the start of May on concerns about the U.S. Fed withdrawing its monetary stimulus and the Reserve Bank of India not cutting rates as much as previously anticipated. * Dealers say inflation and industrial production data would also be key ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on June 17 for near-term direction. * Also on watch, the Foreign Investment Promotion Board, part of the finance ministry, will take up Gulf carrier Etihad's planned stake buy in Jet Airways India Ltd. KEY EVENTS/DATA TO WATCH Tues: India's FIPB to consider Jet-Etihad deal Wed: April industrial output, May CPI inflation Fri: May WPI inflation (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)