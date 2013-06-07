* Indian shares are expected to remain volatile next week on
fears that a weakening rupee may lead foreign investors to pare
positions.
* The rupee has been falling sharply since the start of May on
concerns about the U.S. Fed withdrawing its monetary stimulus
and the Reserve Bank of India not cutting rates as much as
previously anticipated.
* Dealers say inflation and industrial production data would
also be key ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's policy review
on June 17 for near-term direction.
* Also on watch, the Foreign Investment Promotion Board, part of
the finance ministry, will take up Gulf carrier Etihad's planned
stake buy in Jet Airways India Ltd.
KEY EVENTS/DATA TO WATCH
Tues: India's FIPB to consider Jet-Etihad deal
Wed: April industrial output, May CPI inflation
Fri: May WPI inflation
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /;
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)